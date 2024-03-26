How a local program is helping asylum seekers start new lives in Rochester
A local program is helping families seeking asylum start new lives.
Through its Migrant Relocation Assistance Program, Ibero-American Action League has assisted more than 30 families settle in the Rochester area. The program connects migrants to affordable housing, clothing, food, education and job opportunities, and more.
This hour, we talk with two of the program’s leaders about their work and the impact it has had.
Our guests:
- Miguel Meléndez, chief community engagement officer at Ibero-American Action League, and president of Rochester City Council
- Daisy Ruiz-Marin, director of migrant services at Ibero-American Action League