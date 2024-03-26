© 2024 WXXI News
How a local program is helping asylum seekers start new lives in Rochester

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 26, 2024 at 3:04 PM EDT
Two men and a woman wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio. The woman at left has shoulder-length dark hair and is wearing a green jacket and a black blouse; the man at center has short dark hair and is wearing a dark shirt; the man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a grey button-down shirt.
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Daisy Ruiz-Marin and Miguel Meléndez on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, March 26, 2024

A local program is helping families seeking asylum start new lives.

Through its Migrant Relocation Assistance Program, Ibero-American Action League has assisted more than 30 families settle in the Rochester area. The program connects migrants to affordable housing, clothing, food, education and job opportunities, and more.

This hour, we talk with two of the program’s leaders about their work and the impact it has had.

Our guests:

