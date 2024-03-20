Author Michael Zweig on his book, "Class, Race, and Gender: Challenging the Injuries and Divisions of Capitalism”
Economist and author Michael Zweig says that the workers’ movement has essentially lost in this country.
According to Zweig, the forces that seek to concentrate power have been extremely effective in putting down worker movements. His new book focuses on class, race, and gender.
Zweig is in Rochester as a guest of the Rochester's Poor People's Campaign, but first, he joins us on Connections.
Our guests:
- Michael Zweig, author of “Class, Race, and Gender: Challenging the Injuries and Divisions of Capitalism”
- Michael Marshall, regional coordinator for the Rochester Poor People’s Campaign