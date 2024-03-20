© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Author Michael Zweig on his book, "Class, Race, and Gender: Challenging the Injuries and Divisions of Capitalism”

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 20, 2024 at 4:46 PM EDT
Two men wearing headphones sit in a radio talk studio. The man at left has dark hair and is wearing a black sweatshirt that says "1819." The man at right has white hair and is wearing a dark sweater. A book titled "Class, Race, and Gender" is in the foreground.
Evan Dawson
/
WXXI News
Michael Marshall and Michael Zweig on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Economist and author Michael Zweig says that the workers’ movement has essentially lost in this country.

According to Zweig, the forces that seek to concentrate power have been extremely effective in putting down worker movements. His new book focuses on class, race, and gender.

Zweig is in Rochester as a guest of the Rochester's Poor People's Campaign, but first, he joins us on Connections.

Our guests:

