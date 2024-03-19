© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Exploring challenges and opportunities for women in business

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 19, 2024 at 4:09 PM EDT
Four women and one man, all wearing headphones, sit around a table in a radio talk studio: The woman front left is wearing a purple blazer; the woman front right is wearing glasses and a black blazer; the woman back left is wearing a black sweater; the woman back right is wearing a black hat and a beige sweater; the man at right is wearing a blue fleece jacket that says "WXXI" on the breast pocket.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Connie Marple, Mary Bisbee-Burrows, (background) Lori Sussle Bonanni, and Latia Vaughan on "Connections"

We preview two upcoming business conferences focused on elevating women.

Our guests help us understand the current challenges and opportunities for female entrepreneurs in our region.

Our guests:

*To learn more about the Economic Empowerment & Entrepreneur Expo, click here.
To learn more about the Elevate Women's Business Summit, click here.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
