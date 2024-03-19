Exploring challenges and opportunities for women in business
We preview two upcoming business conferences focused on elevating women.
Our guests help us understand the current challenges and opportunities for female entrepreneurs in our region.
Our guests:
- Mary Bisbee-Burrows, Ed.D., founder of the Economic Empowerment & Entrepreneur Expo and CEO at the Legacy Drama House - Performance Arts Theatre
- Constance "Connie" Marple, founder and CEO of Women of Color New York
- Latia Vaughan, founder and CEO of the U-Network
- Lori Sussle Bonanni, founder and communications consultant for ELSSUS
