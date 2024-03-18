© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Are we witnessing the end of the monarchy?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 18, 2024 at 3:19 PM EDT
A smiling man with brown hair wearing headphones, a grey t-shirt, a black sweatshirt, sitting in front of a microphone that says "WXXI"
1 of 2  — Joe McBane on Connections.jpg
Joe McBane on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, March 18, 2024
Evan Dawson / WXXI News
A man with dark hair, mustache, and beard smirking
2 of 2  — Mark Brummitt.jpg
Mark Brummitt
Provided

Over the last several weeks, rumors have overwhelmed actual information about the situation with Princess Kate Middleton.

Some royal observers have said that we could be witnessing the end of the monarchy. Others are urging the public to wait to react until any information is confirmed.

We talk about why this has garnered so much attention.

Our guests:

  • Mark Brummitt, Ph.D., former Rochestarian who is back in his native Britain
  • Rose Hair, Ph.D., interim dean of the School of Business and Leadership at Nazareth College, who is originally from Sheffield, South Yorkshire
  • Joe McBane, co-owner of the Sheffield, who is originally from Britain
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack