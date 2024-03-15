© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 15, 2024 at 6:39 PM EDT
Five people wearing headphones sit around a table in a radio talk studio: A man in the foreground at left is wearing a grey t-shirt and jeans; a man in the foreground at right is wearing a blue sweater and jeans; a woman in the background at left is wearing an orange sweater; a man in the background at left is wearing a grey sweater; and a man at right is wearing a green hoodie and jeans
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Steve Peacock, Don McPherson, (background) Katie Shipp, and Alexander Prout on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, March 15, 2024

What does it mean to have positive masculinity?

A group called “I Have The Right To” wants to teach young people – specifically, young men – the value of healthy relationships and consent. The team is in Rochester this week to speak with local students, and it’s joined by keynote speaker and former NFL quarterback Don McPherson. McPherson has spent decades working to help end men’s violence against women. This hour, we talk to the team about its work educating and motivating students. In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
