What does it mean to have positive masculinity?

A group called “I Have The Right To” wants to teach young people – specifically, young men – the value of healthy relationships and consent. The team is in Rochester this week to speak with local students, and it’s joined by keynote speaker and former NFL quarterback Don McPherson. McPherson has spent decades working to help end men’s violence against women. This hour, we talk to the team about its work educating and motivating students. In studio:

