How can companies be sustainable and profitable?

For a long time, critics of clean energy have said that companies have to choose: they can be sustainable, but they can't be profitable. They can make a lot of money, but they can't also be concerned with equity. Our guest is trying to show that companies can marry all of these ideas successfully -- and that our society is counting on more companies to do exactly that.

The Seneca Park Zoo Society is getting ready to celebrate its annual Environmental Innovation Awards later this month, and the keynote speaker joins us this hour to discuss long-term plans that can work – not just on paper, not just in theory – for everyone.

Our guests:

