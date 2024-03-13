© 2024 WXXI News
Rochester Music Hall of Fame Class of 2024

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 13, 2024 at 3:57 PM EDT
Four people wearing headphones sit around a table in a radio talk studio: A man in the foreground wearing a dark green shirt and jeans; a woman in the background with black hair, wearing a black shirt; a man in the background wearing a Red Hot Chili Peppers t-shirt and a black sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeves; and a man at right wearing a purple plaid button-down shirt
1 of 6  — (foreground) Dan Kushner, (background) Dresden Engle, and Tony Gross on "Connections"
(foreground) Dan Kushner, (background) Dresden Engle, and Tony Gross on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Megan Mack / WXXI News
A Puerto Rican man with a grey mustache wearing a hat, a black shirt, and holding a microphone
2 of 6  — JohnnyVega.jpg
Johnny Vega
Rochester Music Hall of Fame
A woman with shoulder-length blonde hair wearing a green sweater
3 of 6  — JenCody.jpg
Jen Cody
Rochester Music Hall of Fame
A smiling man with white hair wearing a black t-shirt, with his hand on his chin
4 of 6  — RickBeato.png
Rick Beato
Rochester Music Hall of Fame
An African American man wearing a black shirt and holding a black guitar
5 of 6  — JohnEllison.jpg
John Ellison
Rochester Music Hall of Fame
An African American man wearing a black and grey striped shirt, standing in front of recording equipment
6 of 6  — scott.mayo.headshot - 1
Scott Mayo
Maddie Green / Rochester Music Hall of Fame

The Rochester Music Hall of Fame announced its 2024 class of inductees last week.

As reported by our colleague Daniel Kushner, this year marks the hall’s second decade of honoring prominent local musicians who have made an impact regionally and nationally.

This hour, we talk to several of this year’s inductees and we preview the induction ceremony and performances in May.

Our guests:

  • Tony Gross, show producer for the Rochester Music Hall of Fame ceremony, and board member for the Rochester Music Hall of Fame
  • Dresden Engle, public relations director for the Rochester Music Hall of Fame
  • Daniel Kushner, arts writer for CITY Magazine
  • Johnny Vega, salsa musician and 2024 inductee to the Rochester Music Hall of Fame
  • Jen Cody, Broadway star and 2024 inductee to the Rochester Music Hall of Fame
  • Rick Beato, social media creator and producer, and 2024 inductee to the Rochester Music Hall of Fame
  • John Ellison, member of Soul Brothers Six and 2024 inductee to the Rochester Music Hall of Fame
  • Scott Mayo, producer and 2024 inductee to the Rochester Music Hall of Fame
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack