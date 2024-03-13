Rochester Music Hall of Fame Class of 2024
(foreground) Dan Kushner, (background) Dresden Engle, and Tony Gross on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Megan Mack / WXXI News
Johnny Vega
Rochester Music Hall of Fame
Jen Cody
Rochester Music Hall of Fame
Rick Beato
Rochester Music Hall of Fame
John Ellison
Rochester Music Hall of Fame
Scott Mayo
Maddie Green / Rochester Music Hall of Fame
The Rochester Music Hall of Fame announced its 2024 class of inductees last week.
As reported by our colleague Daniel Kushner, this year marks the hall’s second decade of honoring prominent local musicians who have made an impact regionally and nationally.
This hour, we talk to several of this year’s inductees and we preview the induction ceremony and performances in May.
Our guests:
- Tony Gross, show producer for the Rochester Music Hall of Fame ceremony, and board member for the Rochester Music Hall of Fame
- Dresden Engle, public relations director for the Rochester Music Hall of Fame
- Daniel Kushner, arts writer for CITY Magazine
- Johnny Vega, salsa musician and 2024 inductee to the Rochester Music Hall of Fame
- Jen Cody, Broadway star and 2024 inductee to the Rochester Music Hall of Fame
- Rick Beato, social media creator and producer, and 2024 inductee to the Rochester Music Hall of Fame
- John Ellison, member of Soul Brothers Six and 2024 inductee to the Rochester Music Hall of Fame
- Scott Mayo, producer and 2024 inductee to the Rochester Music Hall of Fame