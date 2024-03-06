© 2024 WXXI News
Should New York have a statewide minimum wage?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 6, 2024 at 3:56 PM EST
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio. The man in the background has white hair and is wearing a striped sweater with various shares of brown and black. The man in the foreground is wearing a grey button down shirt.
Mari Tsuchiya
/
WXXI News
Kent Gardner on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, March 6, 2024

A new proposed bill in the New York State Legislature calls for a statewide minimum wage.

If passed, the Upstate Parity and Minimum Wage Protection Act would establish a statewide minimum wage floor of $17 per hour by the year 2026. Current law sets two separate minimum wages for upstate New York and downstate; as of January 1, minimum wage in New York City and some of its suburbs is $16 per hour, while in the rest of the state, the rate is $15 per hour.

Advocates for the proposed legislation say the current law leaves upstate workers behind. Those who oppose the bill say it doesn’t make economic sense. We explore the issue from various perspectives.

Our guests:

