Discussing the current state of the Rochester real estate market
Homes in the Rochester area are selling at a record pace.
As reported by WXXI News’ Randy Gorbman, Realtor.com has ranked the Rochester metro area as #3 nationally in its 2024 Top Housing Markets forecast. Local real estate experts say that even with low housing inventory driving up prices, the area is still affordable compared to other markets in the country.
This hour, we’re joined by realtors who help us understand the current state of the market and what to expect in the months ahead.
Our guests:
- Jim Yockel, CEO of the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors, Inc.
- Mike O’Connor, president of the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors, Inc. and associate broker with Empire Realty Group
- Tysharda Thomas, associate broker with New 2 U Homes LLC and co-chair of the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors Black Caucus
- Mark Mackey, realtor with RE/MAX Realty Group