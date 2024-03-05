Discussing the current state of the Rochester real estate market

Homes in the Rochester area are selling at a record pace.

As reported by WXXI News’ Randy Gorbman, Realtor.com has ranked the Rochester metro area as #3 nationally in its 2024 Top Housing Markets forecast. Local real estate experts say that even with low housing inventory driving up prices, the area is still affordable compared to other markets in the country.

This hour, we’re joined by realtors who help us understand the current state of the market and what to expect in the months ahead.

Our guests:

