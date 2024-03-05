© 2024 WXXI News
Discussing the current state of the Rochester real estate market

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 5, 2024 at 2:58 PM EST
Three men and one woman all wearing headphones sit around a table in a radio talk studio. The man front left is wearing a blue polo shirt. The woman front right is wearing orange pants, a white blouse and jacket, and leopard print glasses. The man back left is wearing glasses and a long-sleeved grey shirt. The man back right is wearing glasses and a white button down shirt and a black blazer.
Evan Dawson
/
WXXI Radio
(foreground) Mark Mackey, Tysharda Thomas, (background) Jim Yockel, and Mike O'Connor on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Homes in the Rochester area are selling at a record pace.

As reported by WXXI News’ Randy Gorbman, Realtor.com has ranked the Rochester metro area as #3 nationally in its 2024 Top Housing Markets forecast. Local real estate experts say that even with low housing inventory driving up prices, the area is still affordable compared to other markets in the country.

This hour, we’re joined by realtors who help us understand the current state of the market and what to expect in the months ahead.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
