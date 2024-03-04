How winter-themed businesses have scrambled to deal with a winter-that-wasn't
1 of 2 — Zach Hallatt on "Connections"
Zach Hallatt on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, March 4, 2024
Mari Tsuchiya / WXXI News
2 of 2 — DAN FULLER
Dan Fuller
Provided
Winter-themed businesses have scrambled to deal with a bizarre winter-that-wasn't.
We discuss how they've done it, and what the future holds if current trends only intensify.
Our guests:
- Zach Hallatt, owner of FULLSEND Ski and Outdoor
- Dan Fuller, general manager of Bristol Mountain
- Dash Hegeman, director of marketing for Holiday Valley