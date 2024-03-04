© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

How winter-themed businesses have scrambled to deal with a winter-that-wasn't

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 4, 2024 at 2:45 PM EST
Zach Hallatt on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, March 4, 2024
Dan Fuller
Winter-themed businesses have scrambled to deal with a bizarre winter-that-wasn't.

We discuss how they've done it, and what the future holds if current trends only intensify.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
