Ukrainian refugees in Rochester share their stories
Ukrainian refugees have been coming to the United States for the past two years, displaced by the Russian invasion. In Rochester, Catholic Charities Family and Community Services provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees in our region; the organization has helped more than 1,200 refugees to date.
This hour, we hear their stories: what their lives in Ukraine were like before the invasion; how they fled; and how they made the difficult decision to leave.
Our guests:
- Nataliia Anokhina, native of Ukraine
- Yurii Anokhin, native of Ukraine
- Yuliia Siryk, native of Ukraine
- Getachew Beshir, director of refugee, immigration and employment services at Catholic Charities Family and Community Services