Connections

Ukrainian refugees in Rochester share their stories

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 1, 2024 at 2:36 PM EST
Five people wearing headphones sit around a table in a radio studio: two men wearing dark sweaters, a woman with blonde hair wearing a purple sweater, and a woman with dark hair a green blazer
(foreground) Yurii Anokhin, Getachew Beshir, (background) Nataliia Anokhina, and Yuliia Siryk on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, March 1, 2024

Ukrainian refugees have been coming to the United States for the past two years, displaced by the Russian invasion. In Rochester, Catholic Charities Family and Community Services provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees in our region; the organization has helped more than 1,200 refugees to date.

This hour, we hear their stories: what their lives in Ukraine were like before the invasion; how they fled; and how they made the difficult decision to leave.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
