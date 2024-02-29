What if the 2024 Democratic National Convention ends up picking the ticket?
New York Times columnist Ezra Klein has called on President Biden to step aside, allowing for a new ticket of Democratic candidates.
Klein says Biden has been a good president, but he does not believe Biden is up for the rigors of a long campaign season. As a result, Klein says the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) would become an old-style open convention, and the delegates would choose the ticket.
We welcome guests who have attended past conventions for insight into what that chaotic scene might look like in reality. Our guests:
- Rick Dollinger, former judge and state senator, and past delegate to two DNCs
- Sandy Frankel, former Brighton Town Supervisor and past attendee of the DNC