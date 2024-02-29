© 2024 WXXI News
What if the 2024 Democratic National Convention ends up picking the ticket?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 29, 2024 at 1:54 PM EST
Rick Dollinger and Sandy Frankel on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, February 29, 2024

New York Times columnist Ezra Klein has called on President Biden to step aside, allowing for a new ticket of Democratic candidates.

Klein says Biden has been a good president, but he does not believe Biden is up for the rigors of a long campaign season. As a result, Klein says the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) would become an old-style open convention, and the delegates would choose the ticket.

We welcome guests who have attended past conventions for insight into what that chaotic scene might look like in reality. Our guests:

  • Rick Dollinger, former judge and state senator, and past delegate to two DNCs
  • Sandy Frankel, former Brighton Town Supervisor and past attendee of the DNC
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
