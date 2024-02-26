© 2024 WXXI News
Why are there so many police crashes — and so little discipline for officers — in New York State?

Published February 26, 2024 at 2:33 PM EST
Victims of police vehicle crashes rarely see officers face substantial discipline for the incidents. While these residents deal with years-long, permanent physical or mental damage related to crashes, the officers involved are often put right back on the road with little to no penalty or reprimand.
A Rochester police car heading north on South Goodman Street struck the vehicle in front of it that was stopped at Park Avenue for the red light. The collision, which occurred at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 4, 2023. caused no injuries.
Deshane Levere stands at the intersection of Onondaga Avenue and Bellevue Avenue in Syracuse, NY on Friday, September 15, 2023. A decade prior, a Syracuse police cruiser ran a redlight and crashed into Levere's four-door sedan, injuring her back.
A recent investigation by journalists at the USA Today Network-New York found that despite the frequency and severity of police car crashes that involve civilians, law enforcement officers are rarely disciplined. In many cases, officers that caused crashes are sent right back out on the road. Meanwhile, civilians face barriers to justice as they deal with what can be extensive and life-altering injuries.

Why are there so many police crashes and what can be done to mitigate these issues? Guest host Jasmin Singer leads a discussion with two of the reporters behind the project to explore what they learned.

Our guests:

  • David Robinson, investigative reporter for the USA Today Network-New York
  • Beryl Lipton, police discipline data coordinator for the USA Today Network-New York

*If you have been hit by a police vehicle and want to share your story, you can access the form mentioned by the reporters during the discussion by clicking on this link.

