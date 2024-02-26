Why are there so many police crashes — and so little discipline for officers — in New York State?

Jasmin Singer

A recent investigation by journalists at the USA Today Network-New York found that despite the frequency and severity of police car crashes that involve civilians, law enforcement officers are rarely disciplined. In many cases, officers that caused crashes are sent right back out on the road. Meanwhile, civilians face barriers to justice as they deal with what can be extensive and life-altering injuries.

Why are there so many police crashes and what can be done to mitigate these issues? Guest host Jasmin Singer leads a discussion with two of the reporters behind the project to explore what they learned.

Our guests:



David Robinson, investigative reporter for the USA Today Network-New York

Beryl Lipton, police discipline data coordinator for the USA Today Network-New York

*If you have been hit by a police vehicle and want to share your story, you can access the form mentioned by the reporters during the discussion by clicking on this link.