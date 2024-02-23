© 2024 WXXI News
Whether or not to have kids amid the climate crisis

By Jasmin Singer
Published February 23, 2024 at 3:16 PM EST
From left, Marilla Gonzalez, E Turpin, host Jasmin Singer and Neeley Kelley on Environmental Connections on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.
Katie Epner
/
WXXI News
From left, Marilla Gonzalez, E Turpin, host Jasmin Singer and Neeley Kelley on Environmental Connections on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.

We’re tackling a topic at the intersection of personal decision-making and global environmental challenges: the nuanced choice of whether to bring children into a world grappling with climate change.

As we navigate the complexities of sustainable living and the broader implications of global population growth, join us for a discussion on innovative family planning models designed to protect our planet and ensure a viable future for the next generations.

Our guests:

  • Marilla Gonzalez, founder of Marilla’s Mindful Supplies, champions a low-waste lifestyle with her eco-friendly store.
  • E Turpin, of Rochester Ecology Partners, brings her experience in fostering community connections to environmental resources.
  • Neeley Kelley, a seasoned campaign director, shares her approach to sustainable change.
  • Virtually joining us is Carter Dillard. The co-founder of the Fair Start Movement, shares a groundbreaking approach to family planning that centers on human rights and environmental sustainability.

Tune in on the last Friday of every month from noon to 2 p.m. for Environmental Connections.

