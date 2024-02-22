© 2024 WXXI News
When and where are prayer and religious instruction appropriate in schools?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 22, 2024 at 5:28 PM EST
The legal landscape regarding prayer in school has started to shift in the last five years. Several legal cases – including one that went to the Supreme Court – address the issue of where prayer and religious instruction are appropriate and where they are not.

Linda K. Wertheimer is a journalist who has covered this issue across the country. This hour, she joins representatives from Americans United for Separation of Church and State to discuss this issue.

Our guests:

