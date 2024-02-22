When and where are prayer and religious instruction appropriate in schools?
The legal landscape regarding prayer in school has started to shift in the last five years. Several legal cases – including one that went to the Supreme Court – address the issue of where prayer and religious instruction are appropriate and where they are not.
Linda K. Wertheimer is a journalist who has covered this issue across the country. This hour, she joins representatives from Americans United for Separation of Church and State to discuss this issue.
Our guests:
- Linda K. Wertheimer, journalist and author of “Faith Ed, Teaching about Religion in an Age of Intolerance”
- Andrew L. Seidel, vice president of strategic communications for Americans United for Separation of Church and State
- Robert Goldstein, president of the Rochester chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State