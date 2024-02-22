Discussing the impact of a lack of diversity in U.S. newsrooms

Recent data shows that newsrooms around the world remain majority white and male. How does the marginalization of women and LGBTQ+ individuals – specifically women and LGBTQ+ people of color – affect how stories are covered and the types of stories that are reported?

A nonprofit digital news organization called The 19th* seeks to bridge those gaps. Its work has been celebrated, but has also come with challenges. It’s the focus of a documentary called “Breaking the News” that will be screened at the Little Theatre next week.

This hour, we preview that event and discuss the state of diversity – or lack thereof – in newsrooms. Our guests:

