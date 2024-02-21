Discussing the current state of transgender rights in New York and the U.S.
Kris Hayashi is the new director of advocacy and action for the National LGBTQ Task Force. He’s in town as a guest of the University of Rochester for a leadership lecture series.
This hour, Hayashi and Col Raimond from the University of Rochester join us to discuss the state of transgender rights in New York State and on the national level.
Our guests:
- Kris Hayashi, director of advocacy and action for the National LGBTQ Task Force
- Col Raimond, director of LGBTQ life at the University of Rochester