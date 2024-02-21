© 2024 WXXI News
Discussing the current state of transgender rights in New York and the U.S.

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 21, 2024 at 5:54 PM EST
Three people sit around a table in a radio talk studio, wearing headphones
Kris Hayashi and Col Raimond on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Kris Hayashi is the new director of advocacy and action for the National LGBTQ Task Force. He’s in town as a guest of the University of Rochester for a leadership lecture series.

This hour, Hayashi and Col Raimond from the University of Rochester join us to discuss the state of transgender rights in New York State and on the national level.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
