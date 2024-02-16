© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

How the Medicaid reimbursement rate for nursing home affects patient care

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 16, 2024 at 3:00 PM EST
Political candidate profile photo
1 of 3  — 1 Lunsford.png
Photo provided
A man with white hair, mustache, and beard, wearing a purple sweater
2 of 3  — Bob Hurlbut
Bob Hurlbut
Provided
A woman and a man sit at a table in a radio studio: MaryDel Wypych and Evan Dawson
3 of 3  — MaryDel Wypych on "Connections"
MaryDel Wypych on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, February 16, 2024
David Griffin / WXXI News

Local advocates say the state’s Medicaid reimbursement rate is affecting patient care to the point of crisis levels. Members of the New York State Assembly predicted that nursing homes will close if nothing changes.

Our guests explain what they are seeing and what they think needs to happen next.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack