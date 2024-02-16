Discussing CITY Magazine's February 2024 issue
1 of 2 — (foreground) Ryan Williamson, Catt Hsu, (background) Rebecca Rafferty, and Leah Stacy on Connections.png
(foreground) Ryan Williamson, Catt Hsu, (background) Rebecca Rafferty, and Leah Stacy on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, February 16, 2024
David Griffin / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Adam Scheffler
Adam Scheffler
Provided
It’s our monthly look at the latest issue of CITY Magazine. The February edition is all about duos – teams across the area who work together to elevate the arts and culture scene. We explore their work and the impact with our guests:
- Leah Stacy, editor-in-chief of CITY Magazine
- Ryan Williamson, director of strategy and operations for CITY Magazine
- Rebecca Rafferty, arts writer for CITY Magazine
- Catt Hsu, owner of Happy Gut Sanctuary
- Adam Scheffler, co-owner of Golden Supply & Manufacturing Co.