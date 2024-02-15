Retired OB-GYN Dr. Victor Poleshuck on abortion care pre- and post-Roe v. Wade

A local retired OB-GYN says most people have no idea what it was like to practice pre- and post-Roe v. Wade.

Dr. Victor Poleshuck was in private practice for roughly 30 years. He began his career before abortion was legal, and after Roe v. Wade was passed, he says he and his colleagues experienced violent threats, protests outside their offices, and more. Now, in a post-Roe world, Poleshuck says he wants to share his experiences and what he thinks the public should know about abortion care.

Our guest:

