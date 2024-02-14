Discussing the class divide
Political scientist Ruy Teixeira made a name for himself 20 years ago by predicting the shifting demographics that favored the Democratic Party. Today he has a different message: Teixeira says that the country is becoming slightly less polarized, politically, along racial lines... but increasingly polarized on class lines. He has urged Democrats to focus more on the class divide, and less on the culture war.
We discuss the class divide.
In studio:
- Colin O'Malley, chief of staff for the Rochester Area Labor Federation