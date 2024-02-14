© 2024 WXXI News
Discussing the class divide

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 14, 2024 at 2:35 PM EST
Political scientist Ruy Teixeira made a name for himself 20 years ago by predicting the shifting demographics that favored the Democratic Party. Today he has a different message: Teixeira says that the country is becoming slightly less polarized, politically, along racial lines... but increasingly polarized on class lines. He has urged Democrats to focus more on the class divide, and less on the culture war.

We discuss the class divide.

In studio:

