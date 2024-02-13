© 2024 WXXI News
Researcher Valery Perry on takeaways from Tucker Carlson's interview of Vladimir Putin

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 13, 2024 at 4:25 PM EST
Valery Perry
Valery Perry

Journalists and analysts have been weighing in on the more than two hour conversation between ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The interview was the first Putin granted to an American since his country’s invasion of Ukraine.

This hour, we examine the discussion and discuss the takeaways with an expert in democratization policy.

Our guest:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
