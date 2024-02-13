Do we need more optimism in climate activism?
Data scientist Hannah Ritchie's new book about climate change and the future of the planet is sparking debate.
In "Not the End of the World: How We Can Be the First Generation to Build a Sustainable Planet," Ritchie argues that some of the prognosticating is too gloom-and-doom, and that we can, in fact, be the first generation to ensure a sustainable future. She uses data to offer ideas on how to deal with climate change, food supplies, and more.
Our guests discuss it:
- Sue Hughes-Smith, Monroe County Legislator in District 14, and adjunct professor in environmental policy at local colleges
- Abby McHugh-Grifa, executive director of Climate Solutions Accelerator of the Genesee-Finger Lakes Region
- Kevin Schulte, CEO of GreenSpark Solar