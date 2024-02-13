© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

Do we need more optimism in climate activism?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 13, 2024 at 4:26 PM EST
Two men and two women sit around a table in a radio studio: (foreground) Kevin Schulte, (background) Abby McHugh-Grifa, Sue Hughes-Smith, and (right) Evan Dawson
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Kevin Schulte, (background) Abby McHugh-Grifa, and Sue Hughes-Smith on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Data scientist Hannah Ritchie's new book about climate change and the future of the planet is sparking debate.

In "Not the End of the World: How We Can Be the First Generation to Build a Sustainable Planet," Ritchie argues that some of the prognosticating is too gloom-and-doom, and that we can, in fact, be the first generation to ensure a sustainable future. She uses data to offer ideas on how to deal with climate change, food supplies, and more.

Our guests discuss it:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
