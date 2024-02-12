What you need to know as we look ahead to spring planting season
Horticulture experts say it’s never too early to start thinking about spring.
This hour, we discuss what you need to know about getting your space ready for planting season, and what the unseasonably warm weather might mean for your projects. Our guests also discuss ways to transition parts of a lawn into a more natural habitat.
Our guests:
- Michael Warren Thomas, founder of Naturally Green FLX, educator, and former radio host
- Marci Muller, horticulture team leader at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County