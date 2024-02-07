Beatlemania and 60th anniversary of the Beatles' first live TV performance in the U.S.
1 of 2 — Dave Kane on "Connections"
Dave Kane on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Evan Dawson / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Lisa Fybush
Lisa Fybush
Provided
60 years ago today, the Beatles arrived in the United States for the first time. Two days later, the group made its live American television debut on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” with 70 million Americans tuning in from home.
This hour, we discuss how Beatlemania helped shape American music and culture.
Our guests:
- John Covach, director of the Institute for Popular Music and professor of music in the Arthur Satz Department of Music at the University of Rochester, and professor of theory at the Eastman School of Music
- Lisa Fybush, Beatles collector and host of “The Tragical History Tour” on Rochester Free Radio
- Dave Kane, host of “Breakfast with the Beatles” on The Route