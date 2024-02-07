© 2024 WXXI News
Beatlemania and 60th anniversary of the Beatles' first live TV performance in the U.S.

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 7, 2024 at 4:28 PM EST
60 years ago today, the Beatles arrived in the United States for the first time. Two days later, the group made its live American television debut on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” with 70 million Americans tuning in from home.

This hour, we discuss how Beatlemania helped shape American music and culture.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
