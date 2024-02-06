Filmmaker Kyle Vorbach on how he faked his life with AI

When a Spencerport native started “making it” in Los Angeles, his friends and family were happy for him. Comedian and director Kyle Vorbach got a luxury apartment, a nice car, and even spent time with celebrities. According to the photos he posted on his social media accounts, everything was going great. But here’s the catch: none of it was true.

Vorbach was actually living at his parents’ house in Upstate New York, using AI to fake aspects of his life. “Everyone was believing my pictures,” he said. “That’s when things started to get weird.” Vorbach shared his story in a short documentary called “How I Faked My Life with AI.” He’s also writing a new book about the benefits and dangers of artificial intelligence.

This hour, we talk with him and with local AI developer Max Irwin about how AI is – and can be – used, the ethical implications of this kind of technology, and what developers are thinking about as they advance AI. Our guests:

