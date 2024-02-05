Previewing the Rochester Public Library's new Archive of Black History & Culture
Do you know where in Rochester Frederick Douglass published the North Star? Or where Malcolm X delivered his last public speech before he was assassinated?
This hour, we sit down with City of Rochester historian Christine Ridarsky and her colleague, Antoine McDonald, to discuss the Rochester Public Library’s new Archive of Black History & Culture. They also take us through a list of Rochester locations with ties to significant moments in our nation’s history.
Our guests:
- Christine Ridarsky, historian and historical services consultant for the City of Rochester
- Antoine A. McDonald, project manager for the Rochester Public Library's Archive of Black History & Culture