Connections

Previewing the Rochester Public Library's new Archive of Black History & Culture

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 5, 2024 at 3:09 PM EST
Three people sit at a table in a radio studio: (background) Christine Ridarsky, Antoine A. McDonald, and (foreground) Evan Dawson
1 of 4  — Christine Ridarsky and Antoine A. McDonald on "Connections"
Christine Ridarsky and Antoine A. McDonald on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, February 5, 2024
Megan Mack / WXXI News
A black and white photo of a multi-story building
2 of 4  — Talman Building
A black and white photo of a multi-story building
Rochester Public Library
Stone Collection, ca. 1870s (Sct08966):
https://catalogplus.libraryweb.org/?section=resource&resourceid=1116701741¤tIndex=9&view=fullDetailsDetailsTab
A black and white photo of a red sandstone church
3 of 4  — 144 Edinburg St. (Corn Hill Methodist Church) 1
144 Edinburg St., Rochester (Corn Hill Methodist Church)
Rochester Public Library
Stone Collection, ca. 1910 (Sct03051):
https://catalogplus.libraryweb.org/?section=resource&resourceid=1116625510¤tIndex=0&view=fullDetailsDetailsTab
A black and white photo of a red sandstone church
4 of 4  — 144 Edinburg St. (Corn Hill Methodist Church) 2
144 Edinburg St., Rochester (Corn Hill Methodist Church)
Rochester Public Library
Unknown photographer, ca. 1900-1950 (Rpf01502):
https://catalogplus.libraryweb.org/?section=resource&resourceid=1116114324¤tIndex=1&view=fullDetailsDetailsTab

Do you know where in Rochester Frederick Douglass published the North Star? Or where Malcolm X delivered his last public speech before he was assassinated?

This hour, we sit down with City of Rochester historian Christine Ridarsky and her colleague, Antoine McDonald, to discuss the Rochester Public Library’s new Archive of Black History & Culture. They also take us through a list of Rochester locations with ties to significant moments in our nation’s history.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
