© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Was a national campaign to destigmatize drugs a mistake?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 2, 2024 at 2:46 PM EST
Two men sitting at a table in a radio studio; (left) Christopher Abert and (right) Evan Dawson
1 of 2  — Christopher Abert on "Connections"
Christopher Abert on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, February 2, 2024
David Griffin / WXXI News
A man with glasses and a suit
2 of 2  — Jon Caulkins
Jonathan Caulkins
Ken Andreyo / Provided

Was a national campaign to destigmatize drugs a mistake?

In a piece co-written for the Atlantic, Carnegie Mellon professor and author Jonathan Caulkins argues that “blue America needs to send a stronger, more consistent message that hard drugs should be shunned.” Local advocates for destigmatization have a different view.

Our guests share their perspectives on the most effective way to deal with America’s drug problem.

Our guests:

  • Jonathan Caulkins, Ph.D., professor of operations research and public policy at Carnegie Mellon University, and a co-author of “Marijuana Legalization: What Everyone Needs to Know”
  • Christopher Abert, executive director of New York Recovery Alliance
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack