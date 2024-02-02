Was a national campaign to destigmatize drugs a mistake?
In a piece co-written for the Atlantic, Carnegie Mellon professor and author Jonathan Caulkins argues that “blue America needs to send a stronger, more consistent message that hard drugs should be shunned.” Local advocates for destigmatization have a different view.
Our guests share their perspectives on the most effective way to deal with America’s drug problem.
Our guests:
- Jonathan Caulkins, Ph.D., professor of operations research and public policy at Carnegie Mellon University, and a co-author of “Marijuana Legalization: What Everyone Needs to Know”
- Christopher Abert, executive director of New York Recovery Alliance