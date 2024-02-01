Discussing local issues with new leaders in county and city government

For the first time in more than three decades, Democrats control the Monroe County Legislature.

Legislator Yversha Roman was elected as president after a contentious voting process. Legislator Michael Yudelson was selected to serve as majority leader.

Meanwhile, in Rochester City Council, Miguel Meléndez was reelected as president and Councilmember LaShay Harris was elected as vice president.

This hour, sit down with all three leaders to discuss local issues and their visions and goals for the community. Our guests:



Yversha Roman, president of the Monroe County Legislature

Michael Yudelson, majority leader for the Monroe County Legislature

Miguel Meléndez, president of Rochester City Council

*Note: Monroe County Legislature Vice President Mercedes Vazquez Simmons and Rochester City Councilmember LaShay Harris were invited to join this conversation, but were not available.