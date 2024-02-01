© 2024 WXXI News
Discussing local issues with new leaders in county and city government

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 1, 2024 at 2:57 PM EST
Four people sit around a table in a radio studio: (foreground) Michael Yudelson, (background) Miguel Meléndez, Yversha Roman, and (right) Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Michael Yudelson, (background) Miguel Meléndez, and Yversha Roman on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, February 1, 2024

For the first time in more than three decades, Democrats control the Monroe County Legislature.

Legislator Yversha Roman was elected as president after a contentious voting process. Legislator Michael Yudelson was selected to serve as majority leader.

Meanwhile, in Rochester City Council, Miguel Meléndez was reelected as president and Councilmember LaShay Harris was elected as vice president.

This hour, sit down with all three leaders to discuss local issues and their visions and goals for the community. Our guests:

*Note: Monroe County Legislature Vice President Mercedes Vazquez Simmons and Rochester City Councilmember LaShay Harris were invited to join this conversation, but were not available.

