Connections

Author and sociologist Matthew Desmond on his book, "Poverty, by America"

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 30, 2024 at 2:26 PM EST
Four people sit around a table in a radio talk studio: (foreground) Brian Lewis, (background) Larry Marx, Aqua Porter, and (right) Evan Dawson
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Brian Lewis, (background) Larry Marx, and Aqua Porter on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Why does the United States have more poverty than any other advanced democracy?

It’s a question Pulitzer Prize-winning author and sociologist Matthew Desmond explores in his book, “Poverty, by America.” Desmond will discuss his research as a guest of the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative (RMAPI) in March, but first, he joins us on Connections. We also talk to local anti-poverty leaders about RMAPI’s 2024 policy priorities, including housing, childcare, access to mental health supports, and more.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
