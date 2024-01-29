© 2024 WXXI News
How BLOOM Roc is working to ensure the legal cannabis industry is open to everyone

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 29, 2024 at 2:29 PM EST
Five people sit around a table in a radio studio: (foreground) Jeffrey Medford, Precious Brown, (background) Edwin Spencer, Chad Anderson, and (right) Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Jeffrey Medford, Precious Brown, (background) Edwin Spencer, and Chad Anderson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, January 29, 2024

A new coalition has formed with the mission of making sure the legal cannabis industry is open to everyone.

Six groups united this past fall to create BLOOM ROC; the acronym stands for Blossoming Leaders of Our Cannabis Market. Marijuana legalization has not taken off with the speed and fluidity that lawmakers had intended several years ago, but they're hoping 2024 is the year that the marketplace opens up.

Our guests discuss who has a foot in the door -- and how to get in.

In studio:

  • Precious Brown, co-executive director and director of industry partnerships for BLOOM Roc
  • Edwin Spencer, co-executive director and director of community and economic development for BLOOM Roc
  • Chad Anderson, director of business development for BLOOM Roc
  • Jeffrey Medford, director of community engagement for BLOOM Roc
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
