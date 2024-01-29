How BLOOM Roc is working to ensure the legal cannabis industry is open to everyone

A new coalition has formed with the mission of making sure the legal cannabis industry is open to everyone.

Six groups united this past fall to create BLOOM ROC; the acronym stands for Blossoming Leaders of Our Cannabis Market. Marijuana legalization has not taken off with the speed and fluidity that lawmakers had intended several years ago, but they're hoping 2024 is the year that the marketplace opens up.

Our guests discuss who has a foot in the door -- and how to get in.

In studio:

