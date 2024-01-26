The power of electrification to address climate change

Environmental Connections is a new monthly exploration of climate change. Host Jasmin Singer will be live on the last Friday of every month from noon to 2 p.m.

In the first hour of Environmental Connections on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, we delved into a topic that has a lot of buzz: electrification, a significant element in combating climate change.

Many remember the pitchforks that came out when the NY State All-Electric Buildings law was passed last spring, requiring new housing construction in NY State to be all-electric starting in 2026. This came on the heels of the EPA calling out the indoor pollution caused by gas stoves and climate activists working to end the combustion of fossil fuels for energy production.

But it’s not all about new housing. As of the last Census American Community Survey, New York state had the oldest median age of housing stock in the country (to the tune of around 70 years old).

We love Rochester’s beautiful old homes, and, given how many people live in them, conversion of these homes to electric is even more of a pressing issue than the issues being tackled by the all-electric building law regarding new housing (which is currently facing a lawsuit in federal court).

Our guests: