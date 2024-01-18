Embracing a lifestyle of wellness inside and out
Damaris Pinedo
Olivia Donovan and Jacalyn Meyvis on Connections with guest host Leah Stacy
This hour, guest host and CITY Magazine editor Leah Stacy leads a conversation about Blue Zones – regions in the world where people are reported to live longer than average.
While the United States is not a Blue Zone, we hear from a few local folks who embrace a lifestyle of wellness inside and out – from education and nutrition to movement and mindset.
Our guests:
- Olivia Donovan, Pilates and yoga instructor and birth doula
- Jacalyn Meyvis, photographer and wellness enthusiast
- Damaris Pinedo, owner and founder of Just Juice 4 Life and Amor Sanas