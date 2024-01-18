© 2024 WXXI News
Embracing a lifestyle of wellness inside and out

By Leah Stacy
Published January 18, 2024 at 2:26 PM EST
Leah Stacy, CITY magazine editor
Leah Stacy, CITY magazine editor

This hour, guest host and CITY Magazine editor Leah Stacy leads a conversation about Blue Zones – regions in the world where people are reported to live longer than average.

While the United States is not a Blue Zone, we hear from a few local folks who embrace a lifestyle of wellness inside and out – from education and nutrition to movement and mindset.

Our guests:

Leah Stacy
Leah Stacy is CITY magazine's editor.
