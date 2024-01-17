Previewing ROC the Future's 2022-2023 "State of Our Children" report card
1 of 1 — (foreground) Toyin Anderson, (background) Lorna Washington, and Brian Lews on Connections.jpg
(foreground) Toyin Anderson, (background) Lorna Washington, and Brian Lewis on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Mari Tsuchiya / WXXI News
How can the community help Rochester’s children thrive?
ROC the Future Alliance studies this question and is gearing up to release its annual “State of Our Children" report card. The progress report covers early childhood and high school outcomes, parent/family partnerships, and youth leadership and engagement.
We discuss some of the takeaways from the report in advance of ROC the Future’s annual celebration on Friday. We also discuss the group’s recommendations for how to improve ongoing challenges in a city that has one of the highest rates of child poverty in the nation.
Our guests:
- Brian Lewis, executive director of ROC the Future Alliance
- Lorna Washington, Ed.D., chair of ROC the Future Alliance
- Toyin Anderson, parent/family partner with ROC the Future Alliance, and member of the board of directors at The Children’s Agenda
- Erika Rosenberg, president and CEO of the Center for Governmental Research