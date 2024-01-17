Previewing ROC the Future's 2022-2023 "State of Our Children" report card

How can the community help Rochester’s children thrive?

ROC the Future Alliance studies this question and is gearing up to release its annual “State of Our Children" report card. The progress report covers early childhood and high school outcomes, parent/family partnerships, and youth leadership and engagement.

We discuss some of the takeaways from the report in advance of ROC the Future’s annual celebration on Friday. We also discuss the group’s recommendations for how to improve ongoing challenges in a city that has one of the highest rates of child poverty in the nation.

