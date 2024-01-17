© 2024 WXXI News
Previewing ROC the Future's 2022-2023 "State of Our Children" report card

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 17, 2024 at 4:08 PM EST
(foreground) Toyin Anderson, (background) Lorna Washington, and Brian Lewis on "Connections"
1 of 1  — (foreground) Toyin Anderson, (background) Lorna Washington, and Brian Lews on Connections.jpg
(foreground) Toyin Anderson, (background) Lorna Washington, and Brian Lewis on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Mari Tsuchiya / WXXI News

How can the community help Rochester’s children thrive?

ROC the Future Alliance studies this question and is gearing up to release its annual “State of Our Children" report card. The progress report covers early childhood and high school outcomes, parent/family partnerships, and youth leadership and engagement.

We discuss some of the takeaways from the report in advance of ROC the Future’s annual celebration on Friday. We also discuss the group’s recommendations for how to improve ongoing challenges in a city that has one of the highest rates of child poverty in the nation.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
