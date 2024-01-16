How have smartphones changed reading and learning, and what can we do to improve literacy?
Research shows that student well-being and test scores have dropped across the globe since 2012. That’s the year smartphones and social media emerged as a defining aspect of many young people’s lives. The data also shows that Americans are reading fewer books than in previous years. What is the impact?
Our guests discuss technology’s role in learning and literacy, and what it will take to reverse the trends. In studio:
- Laquanda M. Fields, director of community engagement for the Rochester chapter of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, and librarian at Dr. Charles T. Lunsford School #19 in the Rochester City School District
- Chad Post, publisher of Open Letter Press