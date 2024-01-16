© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

How have smartphones changed reading and learning, and what can we do to improve literacy?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 16, 2024 at 4:45 PM EST
Chad Post and Laquanda Fields on "Connections"
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Chad Post and Laquanda Fields on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Research shows that student well-being and test scores have dropped across the globe since 2012. That’s the year smartphones and social media emerged as a defining aspect of many young people’s lives. The data also shows that Americans are reading fewer books than in previous years. What is the impact?

Our guests discuss technology’s role in learning and literacy, and what it will take to reverse the trends. In studio:

