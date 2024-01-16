Dialogue on Disability: Previewing the film, "Under the Lights," and discussing what it's like to live with epilepsy

Filmmaker Miles Levin says he’s part of “an enormous, yet invisible community.”

Levin has epilepsy, and his short film, “Under the Lights,” is based on his experience living with the condition. It tells the story of a high school senior with epilepsy who goes to prom, just wanting to feel “normal.”

Levin will lead a conversation about the film on Wednesday for EPI, but first, we discuss it all on Connections.

Our guests:



Miles Levin, director of “Under the Lights”

Geoffrey Batterby, EPI camp participant

Michael Radell, education coordinator and camp director for EPI

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk, and is part of Dialogue on Disability -- a partnership between WXXI and Al Sigl Community of Agencies -- in conjunction with the Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series.