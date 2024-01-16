© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Dialogue on Disability: Previewing the film, "Under the Lights," and discussing what it's like to live with epilepsy

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 16, 2024 at 5:03 PM EST
Michael Radell and Geoffrey Batterby on "Connections"
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Michael Radell and Geoffrey Batterby on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Filmmaker Miles Levin says he’s part of “an enormous, yet invisible community.”

Levin has epilepsy, and his short film, “Under the Lights,” is based on his experience living with the condition. It tells the story of a high school senior with epilepsy who goes to prom, just wanting to feel “normal.”

Levin will lead a conversation about the film on Wednesday for EPI, but first, we discuss it all on Connections.

Our guests:

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk, and is part of Dialogue on Disability -- a partnership between WXXI and Al Sigl Community of Agencies -- in conjunction with the Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack