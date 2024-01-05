© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Action for a Better Community on how to forge a path from trauma to wellness

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 5, 2024 at 2:40 PM EST
(foreground) Lucia Colindres, Jerome Underwood, (background) Beverly Fair-Brooks, and Shanterra Mitchum on "Connections"
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Lucia Colindres, Jerome Underwood, (background) Beverly Fair-Brooks, and Shanterra Mitchum on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, January 5, 2024

What is one of the biggest challenges faced by people in the Rochester area?

The team at Action for a Better Community (ABC) says the trauma many members of the community are navigating cannot be ignored. The theme of the organization’s 2024 conference is how to find a path from trauma to wellness. What does that look like? We discuss strategies meant to bring social, emotional, civic, workplace, and family wellness.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack