Connections

Previewing the 2024 MLK Living the Dream Series

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 4, 2024 at 2:35 PM EST
(foreground) Reverend Julius "JD" Jackson, Jr., Kevin S. Beckford, (background) Tharaha Thavakumar, and Annalise Johnson-Smith on "Connections"
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Reverend Julius “JD” Jackson, Jr., Kevin S. Beckford, (background) Tharaha Thavakumar and Annalise Johnson-Smith on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, January 4, 2024

A local group is drawing from the message of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to help bridge divides in the community.

The annual MLK Living the Dream Series is scheduled for this month in Pittsford. This year’s theme is “building a coalition of love.” This hour, we preview the series’ educational and celebratory events, and we discuss the group’s goals.

In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
