Previewing the 2024 MLK Living the Dream Series
A local group is drawing from the message of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to help bridge divides in the community.
The annual MLK Living the Dream Series is scheduled for this month in Pittsford. This year’s theme is “building a coalition of love.” This hour, we preview the series’ educational and celebratory events, and we discuss the group’s goals.
In studio:
- Kevin S. Beckford, operations executive and founder of the Pittsford MLK Living the Dream Series
- Reverend Julius “JD” Jackson, Jr., pastor at the United Church of Pittsford
- Tharaha Thavakumar, president of Pittsford CommUNITY
- Annalise Johnson-Smith, board member and secretary of Pittsford CommUNITY