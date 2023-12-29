© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

The year in review, part two

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 29, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST
.
Yury Zap
/
Adobe Stock
.

We continue our 2023 “year in review” with conversations about the year in astronomy, podcasts, urbanism, comedy, and books.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack