Navigating personal growth in a transforming world

Jasmin Singer

As you look back on 2023, consider how your journey of self-discovery has been influenced by external circumstances. How did adapting to these changes deepen your understanding of yourself and affect your daily life?

Now, as we approach 2024, in a world still navigating the aftermath of a pandemic, economic shifts, and societal changes, think about the role self-awareness will play. How can this continued self-exploration help us navigate the evolving landscape, find resilience amidst uncertainty, and discover joy and purpose in our day-to-day lives amidst these ongoing global shifts?

This reflective process, set against the backdrop of current headlines, is not just about personal growth but also about adapting and thriving in an ever-changing world. Guest host Jasmin Singer explores all of this and more in a previously-recorded conversation with our guests:

