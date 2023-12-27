© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Navigating personal growth in a transforming world

By Jasmin Singer,
Megan Mack
Published December 27, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST
(clockwise from top left) Shoshanna Hecht, guest host Jasmin Singer, Kathleen Stetson and Pam Sherman on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Jasmin Singer
/
WXXI News
(clockwise from top left) Shoshanna Hecht, guest host Jasmin Singer, Kathleen Stetson and Pam Sherman on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Jasmin Singer smiles at the camera in this professional headshot photo
Jasmin Singer

As you look back on 2023, consider how your journey of self-discovery has been influenced by external circumstances. How did adapting to these changes deepen your understanding of yourself and affect your daily life?

Now, as we approach 2024, in a world still navigating the aftermath of a pandemic, economic shifts, and societal changes, think about the role self-awareness will play. How can this continued self-exploration help us navigate the evolving landscape, find resilience amidst uncertainty, and discover joy and purpose in our day-to-day lives amidst these ongoing global shifts?

This reflective process, set against the backdrop of current headlines, is not just about personal growth but also about adapting and thriving in an ever-changing world. Guest host Jasmin Singer explores all of this and more in a previously-recorded conversation with our guests:

  • Pam Sherman, Rochester-based actor, writer, leadership consultant, and self-described recovering lawyer who works with leaders globally on how to “play” themselves and share their stories with passion
  • Kathleen Stetson, executive and personal coach
  • Shoshanna Hecht, executive, personal coach and speaker, and host of the podcast, “Your New Life Blend”
Connections
Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer (she/they) is WXXI's Weekend Edition host. She's also the author of "The VegNews Guide to Being a Fabulous Vegan" and "Always Too Much and Never Enough." She's the co-host of the "Our Hen House" podcast. After living in New York City for nearly 20 years, then trying out West Hollywood for size, Jasmin and her wife are climate refugees who found their way to Rochester.
See stories by Jasmin Singer
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack