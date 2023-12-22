What makes a "great" dive bar?
What makes a "great" dive bar? Cheap drinks? A good pool table? Free popcorn? Someone crying by the jukebox?
Can a dive bar be created on purpose, or does it slowly happen over time? And, of course — where are Rochester's most standout divey spots?
CITY Magazine editor-in-chief Leah Stacy leads a panel about the local dive bar scene with a handful of folks from the industry. Our guests:
- Karrie Laughton, owner of Lux Lounge
- Nick Lemesis, sommelier for Living Roots
- Fred McCoy, co-owner of the new Bar Bad Ending (formerly the Rosen Krown)
- Bryan Muller, owner of Joey's
- Dan Herzog, management at the new Jack's Extra Fancy (formerly Jack Ryan's)