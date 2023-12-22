© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

What makes a "great" dive bar?

December 22, 2023
(foreground) Fred McCoy, (background) Karrie Laughton, and Nick Lemesis with Leah Stacy on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, December 22, 2023
Leah Stacy, CITY magazine editor

What makes a "great" dive bar? Cheap drinks? A good pool table? Free popcorn? Someone crying by the jukebox?

Can a dive bar be created on purpose, or does it slowly happen over time? And, of course — where are Rochester's most standout divey spots?

CITY Magazine editor-in-chief Leah Stacy leads a panel about the local dive bar scene with a handful of folks from the industry. Our guests:

