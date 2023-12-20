What should we know about diagnosis and symptoms for dementia and Alzheimer's disease?

Who is Danny / stock.adobe.com Microphone and headphones

A recent study by the Alzheimer's Association found that New York State has the second-highest prevalence of people diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease of all 50 U.S. states. According to the New York State Department of Health, 410,000 New Yorkers have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease; that number is expected to grow to 460,000 people by 2025.

What should we know about diagnosis and symptoms? This hour, we look at the clinical descriptions of dementia, causes, and impact to patient function.

