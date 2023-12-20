Caring for a loved one with dementia or Alzheimer's disease
(foreground) Matt Mann, (background) Linda Flosenzer and Katy Allen
"Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Julie Williams / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Mimi DeVinney December 2023.jpg
Late Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor – the first woman to sit on the court – revealed that she retired from the court at 75 to care for her husband, who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. O’Connor later revealed her own diagnosis with dementia prior to her death.
How has care for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or dementia impacted your life? We share personal stories and talk about it with our guests:
- Katy Allen, division leader and director of caregiver services at Lifespan of Greater Rochester
- Linda Flosenzer, in-home respite volunteer for Lifespan of Greater Rochester
- Matt Mann, Alzheimer’s support advocate, who lost his father to Alzheimer’s disease
- Mimi DeVinney, quality of life specialist St. John’s Senior Living and Care, and host of the “Mondays with Mimi” chatbot