Connections

Caring for a loved one with dementia or Alzheimer's disease

By Megan Mack
Published December 20, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST
(foreground) Matt Mann, (background) Linda Flosenzer and Katy Allen on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, December 20, 2023
(foreground) Matt Mann, (background) Linda Flosenzer and Katy Allen on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Julie Williams / WXXI News
Late Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor – the first woman to sit on the court – revealed that she retired from the court at 75 to care for her husband, who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. O’Connor later revealed her own diagnosis with dementia prior to her death.

How has care for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or dementia impacted your life? We share personal stories and talk about it with our guests:

Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
