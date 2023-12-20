Caring for a loved one with dementia or Alzheimer's disease

Who is Danny / stock.adobe.com Microphone and headphones

Late Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor – the first woman to sit on the court – revealed that she retired from the court at 75 to care for her husband, who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. O’Connor later revealed her own diagnosis with dementia prior to her death.

How has care for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or dementia impacted your life? We share personal stories and talk about it with our guests:

