Connections

Your holiday recycling questions answered

By Jasmin Singer,
Megan Mack
Published December 19, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST
Tina Stevens, Mike Garland and guest host Jasmin Singer on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, December 19, 2023
In this hour of Connections—guest hosted by WXXI’s Jasmin Singer—we delve into a seasonal yet significant question: How the heck do we recycle our holiday things?

Join us as we uncover common recycling mistakes people make during this festive season. We discuss strategies against “wishcycling” and key tips for recycling holiday items like wrapping paper, gift boxes, Christmas trees, and holiday lights. Our conversation also covers special considerations for recycling electronics and holiday decorations and the role of individual actions in reducing the holiday waste footprint.

Our guests:

Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer (she/they) is WXXI's Weekend Edition host. She's also the author of "The VegNews Guide to Being a Fabulous Vegan" and "Always Too Much and Never Enough." She's the co-host of the "Our Hen House" podcast. After living in New York City for nearly 20 years, then trying out West Hollywood for size, Jasmin and her wife are climate refugees who found their way to Rochester.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
