Your holiday recycling questions answered

Who is Danny / stock.adobe.com Microphone and headphones

In this hour of Connections—guest hosted by WXXI’s Jasmin Singer—we delve into a seasonal yet significant question: How the heck do we recycle our holiday things?

Join us as we uncover common recycling mistakes people make during this festive season. We discuss strategies against “wishcycling” and key tips for recycling holiday items like wrapping paper, gift boxes, Christmas trees, and holiday lights. Our conversation also covers special considerations for recycling electronics and holiday decorations and the role of individual actions in reducing the holiday waste footprint.

