Connections

Discussing CITY Magazine's December 2023 issue

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 5, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST
Ryan Williamson and Leah Stacy on "Connections"
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Ryan Williamson and Leah Stacy on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, December 5, 2023

It’s our monthly look at the current issue of CITY Magazine – the final issue of 2023. As editor Leah Stacy writes, “…it’s time to turn the page. Endings. Beginnings. And somewhere in between, all this living.”

This hour, we explore those endings, the beginnings, and that living: how one man is using his art to pay it forward; how a local culinary expert is bringing her talents to directly to homes; how a curator is marking his own new beginnings by celebrating hip-hop’s impact on culture; and how you can celebrate the end of the year and the spirit of the season with a “spiritless” cocktail.

We discuss it all with our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
