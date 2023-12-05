Discussing CITY Magazine's December 2023 issue

It’s our monthly look at the current issue of CITY Magazine – the final issue of 2023. As editor Leah Stacy writes, “…it’s time to turn the page. Endings. Beginnings. And somewhere in between, all this living.”

This hour, we explore those endings, the beginnings, and that living: how one man is using his art to pay it forward; how a local culinary expert is bringing her talents to directly to homes; how a curator is marking his own new beginnings by celebrating hip-hop’s impact on culture; and how you can celebrate the end of the year and the spirit of the season with a “spiritless” cocktail.

We discuss it all with our guests:

