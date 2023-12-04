Discussing the state of ride-sharing with local Uber and Lyft drivers

2024 will mark seven years since ride-sharing services became available in Upstate New York. Since then, drivers and passengers in the Rochester area have leaned into the services – with some drivers even switching to driving full-time.

The New York Times recently reported that Uber drivers say they are struggling. They point to inflation and a blocked raise making it difficult to make ends meet. Meanwhile, Uber and Lyft are set to pay drivers in New York $328 million in backpay after the state attorney general’s office says the companies short-changed drivers from 2014-2017. Part of that deal includes paid sick leave and a minimum wage of $26 an hour during driving time.

This hour, we talk with local drivers and a business owner about the state of ride-sharing services.

Our guests:

