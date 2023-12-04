© 2023 WXXI News
Discussing the state of ride-sharing with local Uber and Lyft drivers

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 4, 2023 at 2:32 PM EST
Jessica Fleming and Lakeisha Smith on "Connections"
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Jessica Fleming and Lakeisha Smith on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, December 4, 2023

2024 will mark seven years since ride-sharing services became available in Upstate New York. Since then, drivers and passengers in the Rochester area have leaned into the services – with some drivers even switching to driving full-time.

The New York Times recently reported that Uber drivers say they are struggling. They point to inflation and a blocked raise making it difficult to make ends meet. Meanwhile, Uber and Lyft are set to pay drivers in New York $328 million in backpay after the state attorney general’s office says the companies short-changed drivers from 2014-2017. Part of that deal includes paid sick leave and a minimum wage of $26 an hour during driving time.

This hour, we talk with local drivers and a business owner about the state of ride-sharing services.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
