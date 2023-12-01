© 2023 WXXI News
Would voter turnout improve if elections were consolidated?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 1, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST

As reported by WXXI Capitol Bureau Chief Karen DeWitt, a proposed bill in the New York State Legislature calls for shifting some local elections held in odd-numbered years to even-numbered years. Proponents say consolidating elections to even years when statewide and Presidential races are held would increase voter turnout and save money. Opponents say the move would make it more difficult for local candidates’ voices to be heard.

This hour, our guests discuss the proposal and what it would mean for New Yorkers. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
