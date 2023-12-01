Would voter turnout improve if elections were consolidated?

As reported by WXXI Capitol Bureau Chief Karen DeWitt, a proposed bill in the New York State Legislature calls for shifting some local elections held in odd-numbered years to even-numbered years. Proponents say consolidating elections to even years when statewide and Presidential races are held would increase voter turnout and save money. Opponents say the move would make it more difficult for local candidates’ voices to be heard.

This hour, our guests discuss the proposal and what it would mean for New Yorkers. Our guests:

