© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Artist Zahyia Rolle on Afrofuturism, the state of the music industry, and more

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 30, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST
Zahyia Rolle on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Zahyia Rolle on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, November 30, 2023

Rochester’s Zahyia Rolle is known for pushing traditional boundaries in music. From jazz, to hip-hip, rock, music theater, funk, and soul, she experiments with and embraces it all. “I don’t believe creatives are ever in one lane. We’re really more like 14 different colors of Play-Doh mashed together,” she told the Rochester Beacon.

Rolle is gearing up for a performance on Friday at the Little Theatre, which promises to be a unique blend of Afrofuturistic blend of R&B and soul. This hour, we preview that performance and discuss the state of the music industry. Our guest:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack