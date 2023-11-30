Artist Zahyia Rolle on Afrofuturism, the state of the music industry, and more

Rochester’s Zahyia Rolle is known for pushing traditional boundaries in music. From jazz, to hip-hip, rock, music theater, funk, and soul, she experiments with and embraces it all. “I don’t believe creatives are ever in one lane. We’re really more like 14 different colors of Play-Doh mashed together,” she told the Rochester Beacon.

Rolle is gearing up for a performance on Friday at the Little Theatre, which promises to be a unique blend of Afrofuturistic blend of R&B and soul. This hour, we preview that performance and discuss the state of the music industry. Our guest:

