Zoning 101: How communities discuss visions for the future

How do cities and neighborhoods decide on a vision for the future when it comes to development?

The City of Rochester released updated drafts of its zoning code and map in September. Those proposals are part of the Zoning Alignment Project (ZAP), which will determine the size, type, and forms of development permitted within Rochester. The community has been invited to weigh in on the project.

This hour, we talk “Zoning 101” with our guests:



Matthew Simonis, manager of zoning for the City of Rochester

Matthew Denker, owner of and developer with LBLD Living

Suzanne Mayer, co-founder and president of Hinge Neighbors

*Correction: Wednesday, November 29 is not the last public meeting about the ZAP. You can read about additional meetings and hearings here.