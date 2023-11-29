© 2023 WXXI News
Connections
Zoning 101: How communities discuss visions for the future

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 29, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST
Suzanne Mayer, Matthew Simonis, and Matthew Denker on "Connections"
Suzanne Mayer, Matthew Simonis, and Matthew Denker on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, November 29, 2023

How do cities and neighborhoods decide on a vision for the future when it comes to development?

The City of Rochester released updated drafts of its zoning code and map in September. Those proposals are part of the Zoning Alignment Project (ZAP), which will determine the size, type, and forms of development permitted within Rochester. The community has been invited to weigh in on the project.

This hour, we talk “Zoning 101” with our guests:

*Correction: Wednesday, November 29 is not the last public meeting about the ZAP. You can read about additional meetings and hearings here.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson"
