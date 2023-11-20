How local veterinarians are addressing a gap in emergency veterinary care

Pet owners across the area are sharing news about efforts to establish a new emergency veterinary clinic in Rochester.

Three local veterinarians announced last week that they are working to open Rochester Emergency Veterinary Services by early next year. It would be Rochester’s first non-profit emergency veterinary hospital. As reported by WXXI’s Beth Adams, for almost the past two years, local pet owners have had to drive to other cities if their pets need emergency care after 10 p.m.

This hour, we talk with two of the veterinarians behind the new clinic, and we discuss the state of emergency veterinary services in Rochester.

Our guests:

