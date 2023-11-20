© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

How local veterinarians are addressing a gap in emergency veterinary care

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 20, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST
This stock image shows a veterinarian holding a dog's paw.
DragonImages
/
Adobe Stock
This stock image shows a veterinarian holding a dog's paw.

Pet owners across the area are sharing news about efforts to establish a new emergency veterinary clinic in Rochester.

Three local veterinarians announced last week that they are working to open Rochester Emergency Veterinary Services by early next year. It would be Rochester’s first non-profit emergency veterinary hospital. As reported by WXXI’s Beth Adams, for almost the past two years, local pet owners have had to drive to other cities if their pets need emergency care after 10 p.m.

This hour, we talk with two of the veterinarians behind the new clinic, and we discuss the state of emergency veterinary services in Rochester.

Our guests:

Connections
Stay Connected
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack